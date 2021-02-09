Heather Martin Explains Why She Drove a Minivan Onto ‘The Bachelor’

In the words of the great Hilary Duff … why not? Heather Martin arrived at the Nemacolin Resort on the Monday, February 8, episode of The Bachelor and everyone had questions. One, however, she answered via Instagram.

While many women decide to arrive in a limo, the Bachelor alum, 25, chose to drive up in a white minivan. “When you pull up to the rental car place and they ask if you want a mini van [sic] the answer is always yes,” she captioned a photo of herself sending next to the van.

On Tuesday, February 9, she discussed that decision further via her Instagram Stories.

“So, I just have to say, I legitimately pulled up to the rental car place and I don’t know if they didn’t have any other cars but they’re just like, ‘So, is a minivan OK?'” she recalled. “And of course I didn’t think twice and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d love a minivan.’ I didn’t realize until later that was a weird thing.”

Heather added the caption, “Who knew??” on her Story.

During the episode, Heather, who first appeared on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor in 2019, explained that she and Bachelor Matt James had never met, but had a mutual friend: Hannah Brown. Hannah, 26, who also starred on Colton’s Bachelor season, had apparently told Heather that she’d be a great match for this season’s lead.

So, she took a shot at showing up at Nemacolin.

“I have met Heather before [but] I had no relationship with her,” the North Carolina native, 29, said on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast earlier this month. “But she does have a relationship with one of my good friends Hannah Brown. I was just as shocked to see her as everyone else was when she arrives, and I think it makes for a very interesting conversation.”

Her arrival came shortly after the show introduced Matt to five new women, in addition to his cast — causing a ton of drama inside the resort.

“I tried to be empathetic to that because I would be upset if new women came when I was part of this journey,” the former football player told Us. And you have all these newcomers [who are] very attractive, educated — everything that you would want in someone that you’re looking for, you see come through the door, five more, and I can see how that can be frustrating. [But] I think there’s a certain way that you should deal with that frustration.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.