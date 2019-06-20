Breaking a sweat! Costars Jameela Jamil and Ted Danson hilariously decided to work out together while on The Good Place set.

The actress, 33, started doing jumping jacks (in a dress no less!) while the actor, 71, stayed on the grass performing crunches and other various ab exercises. Jamil quickly began laughing while Danson called it “bizarre.”

From the star’s post, it looks like acting on the NBC hit show is more fun than work. The impromptu workout doesn’t come as a surprise since the Brit has expressed her delight working with the Cheers alum.

“I’m still not over it!” she said with a laugh to Metro UK in 2018. “I’m still not over the fact that I work with Ted Danson, and that I know Ted Danson, and standing opposite him every single day, even after three seasons, is still the most ridiculous thing that’s ever happened to me. Having to try and even nearly match him is ridiculous.”

Her fans also expressed their love of the duo’s relationship. “Seeing Ted do curls is the best thing to happen to me today,” one commenter wrote. While another added, “We’re in The Good Place. Right now. Watching this clip. This clip is The Good Place.”

The actress is usually making headlines for calling out celebrities promoting unhealthy weight loss methods. “I think a lot of people in the public don’t speak out about things that they could well use their platform to speak out with,” the activist told Us Weekly exclusively while attending a #BlogHerHealth19 event at the Hudson Loft in downtown L.A. on Thursday, January 24. “They’re afraid of sticking their neck out because if you do, your head gets chopped off.”

The Good Place returns for its final season this fall.

