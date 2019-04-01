War of words! Jameela Jamil is not here for the response the Kardashians gave to the Good Place actress’ criticism of their promotion of weight-loss products.

“Essentially, ‘f–k the young, impressionable people, or those struggling with eating disorders, we want the money,’” the British model, 33, tweeted on Monday, April 1, along with a link to a story about the family’s recent comments in a New York Times piece.

Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloé Kardashian addressed Jamil’s concerns in the article, which was published on Sunday, March 31.

“If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s, like, a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider,” the KKW Beauty founder, 38, said. “You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re OK with that.”

Jamil disagreed Monday, tweeting, “I have been given these same opportunities to flog this stuff, and I don’t do it, so they don’t have to. Thank you, next,” adding a thumbs-down emoji for effect.

The Freshly Squeezed alum came for Kim in May 2018 over a Flat Tummy Co ad. ”No. F–k off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls,” she tweeted. “I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to.”

Jamil also called out the Revenge Body host in January, saying that her post about girls wanting to “lose weight” made her “sad.” “I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this,” she wrote at the time. Sending love to this poor woman. This industry did this to her. The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS.”

In March, she accused Khloé of being “irresponsible” for touting Flat Tummy Co meal replacement shakes instead of the “personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon” Jamil claimed she actually used to achieve her “aesthetic.”

Khloé responded to the hits on Sunday. “Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move …” the Good American designer quipped.

As for the momager, 64, she said doesn’t pay attention to the naysayers. “I don’t live in that negative energy space,” she told the publication. “Ninety percent of people will be really excited about the family and the journey and who we are.”

Despite her denunciation of their money-making tactics, however, Jamil clarified to Us Weekly on Thursday, March 28, that she is not trying to “cancel” the reality stars. “All I care about is what [Khloé] puts out into the world for young girls. I’m not trying to get anyone canceled,” she told Us. “[I’m] not trying to cancel all celebrities and influencers who do this. I just want them to start being more responsible and to start looking out for the mental health of young people.”

