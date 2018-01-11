Jodi Arias was not going to let Travis Alexander go that easy. Us Weekly has an exclusively sneak peek of Investigation Discovery’s upcoming three-part limited series, Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery.

“Throughout their relationship, Jodi had been living in Southern California, with Travis living in Arizona,” journalist Brian Skoloff explains in the clip of the special, which tells the story of Arias being convicted for Alexander’s 2008 murder. “Well once they broke up, not long after, Jodi did what most people don’t do — moved to be closer to Travis, rather than stay where she was.”

He added that Arias “wanted to get more involved in the Mormon faith and there was a community here more so than where she was” because Alexander was a devoted Mormon.

Alexander’s friend Dave Hall revealed that while Alexander was initially upset about Arias’ move, he found it difficult to stay away from his ex.

Crime reporter Jane Velez-Mitchell adds, “Travis was telling people that he wanted her out of his life, but he was also having sex with her.”

“Jodi knew how to lure Travis in with sex,” Hall said in the sneak peek. “He wanted a clean moral life, but that’s very hard to do when you’ve got a girlfriend that’s sneaking over in your house in the middle of the night, sneaking up into your bedroom and getting naked and crawling in your bed.”

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery premieres on Investigation Discovery Sunday, January 14, at 10 p.m. ET

