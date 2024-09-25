Welcome to Plathville’s Micah Plath and girlfriend Veronica Peters are going strong — but is he ready to propose?

“Ever since I moved in with Veronica, I think in both of our minds, even with it unsaid, marriage is on the table,” Micah, 23, said during the Tuesday, September 24, episode of the TLC series. “But to be honest, I’m not quite ready to, you know, put a ring on it.”

Micah noted that “it’s a big commitment” to get engaged. “I’m so young [and] sometimes I’m just like, ‘Am I really in this stage of my life?’” he told the cameras. “But at the same time, like you’re never 100 percent ready for anything.”

While Micah confessed he’s unsure about when he’ll be ready to pop the question, he and Veronica did go ring shopping during the episode — and made a purchase!

“We’re just looking, but out of curiosity, what’s your ring size?” Micah asked Veronica while perusing the case of jewelry. Veronica quipped, “What finger?”

The twosome proceeded to shop and Veronica tried on a few different engagement ring styles. Micah picked the emerald shape as his favorite and took a picture on Veronica’s hand for future knowledge.

“How about this? I will buy this for you as a cocktail ring for now,” Micah told his girlfriend, choosing one of the diamond-coated gems as a gift.

When the staff congratulated the couple on their purchase, Micah replied, “Yeah, congratulations on thinking about thinking about it.”

Micah later told the cameras that “if it ever happens” he will make sure it’s a surprise for Veronica.

Veronica, for her part, told the producers she would say “yes” to a proposal from Micah today, which caused him to lean in and get affectionate on camera.

Micah and Veronica previously spoke about their budding relationship during her Welcome to Plathville debut earlier this season. After vowing to stay off camera, Veronica changed her mind during the August 20 episode.

“I never was the person that wanted to be in the spotlight,” Veronica said of her choice to stay private to start the season. “I liked being in the back of the room. I liked being the one listening to everything, the one not involved in everything.”

Micah was beaming with pride as his girlfriend talked to the cameras and agreed to go public. “I look at you and me as like, we’re basically married. It’s, like, the commitment level that we have together,” he said at the time.

The couple, who live together in Florida, played coy about whether marriage is in their future, with Micah saying, “No comment right now.” Veronica added that their life is “pretty good” with their three dogs at the moment.

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.