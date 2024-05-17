Jason Kelce had a small cameo in Welcome to Wrexham when celebrating Rob McElhenney’s birthday.

Since becoming the cochairs of the Wrexham football club in 2020, McElhenney, 47, and Ryan Reynolds have celebrated each other’s birthdays in the form of a long-standing prank war.

The new episode of Welcome to Wrexham, which premiered on Thursday, May 16, started with Reynolds, 47, singing the “Happy Birthday, Rob McElhenney” song. While singing the tune — primarily about how to pronounce McElhenney’s last name — some of the actor’s famous friends make an appearance. Because the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star is such a Philadelphia Eagles football fan, it’s no surprise that Kelce, 36, had a brief appearance. (Kelce tweeted earlier this month that he’s a “big Wales guy.”)

The former NFL star was standing in what appeared to be the Eagles’ facility and sang the line: “Like a tackle when we take ‘em to the ground.” While the music video for McElhenney’s birthday was originally released in April 2023, the Welcome to Wrexham episode offered more insight on how it was created.

It’s revealed that Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul — yes, the ones who wrote the music and lyrics to Dear Evan Hansen — were behind the track.

“Last year, Ryan conjured up some Hollywood magic by mobilizing a musical army,” a voice over could be heard saying. Pasek and Paul chimed in, adding, “It’s called ‘It’s McElhenney.’ Hopefully that’s actually how you pronounce it. We wrote the whole song.”

At one point, Reynolds could be heard joking: “Is Rob good enough for this?”

Elsewhere, McElhenney was preparing Reynolds’ gift, a memorial park in Wrexham. (Yes, Chris Pratt also made a brief appearance to help make that particular announcement.)

On the soccer side of things, Wrexham is on a hot winning streak — and then goalie Arthur Okonkwo got injured.

Initially, the goalkeeper was spitting blood and continued to play the game, despite grabbing his jaw.

“I was really in pain. I couldn’t talk anymore, but I just didn’t want to come off the pitch,” Okonkwo, 22, said during his confessional. “I really wanted to stay on and try and help the team as much as I can.”

Okonkwo eventually left the game and discovered that he had a fracture through his jaw.

“We started off the season with an injury to Paul Mullin and we suffered mightily,” Wrexham executive director, Humphrey Ker, said during his confessional. “Hopefully, Arthur’s injury tonight doesn’t have the same effect.”

New episodes of Welcome to Wrexham premiere on FX Thursdays.