Wells Adams Leaves Suggestive Comment on Colton Underwood's Cuddly Post

The gag continues! Wells Adams made light of Colton Underwood’s virginity after the Bachelor star posted a PDA-filled Instagram photo with his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph.

“Let’s go home and be normal,” Underwood, 27, captioned a Friday, March 15, pic of himself and Randolph, 23, cuddling in an airplane seat.

Adams, 34, chimed in with a joke about one of the most mentioned topics of the former athlete’s season. “From virgin to mile high club,” the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast host quipped in the comments section. “Giggity.”

Underwood’s virginity was a focal point of season 23. He and Randolph went to the fantasy suite during the Tuesday, March 12, finale, though they declined to divulge what happened behind closed doors. “It’s something that we’re going to keep to ourselves,” the philanthropist told Chris Harrison during the episode, to which the host replied: “I’ll take that as a yes.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum elaborated about his decision to keep the personal detail quiet. “The whole dynamic of me being open and candid in regards to my virginity goes out the door when you are in a relationship because there are two people involved now,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It is always a conversation with your partner, how much you want to reveal.”

Underwood added: “Yes, I put myself in the spotlight with being on a national television show and disclosing that, but in my opinion, I have been very generous on how much I have opened myself up about it. I can just take that right back for a little bit and live my life in private.”

The reality TV couple are “taking it slow for the time being,” according to a source.

As for the foundation of their bond, the insider noted: “They have the same, very religious beliefs, and they are a great match. Their relationship is rooted in faith, and they have a deep love for each other.”

