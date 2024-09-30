The Brady Bunch cast continues to share shocking revelations about what went down off camera.

More than five decades after the beloved sitcom first premiered in 1969, Barry Williams revealed that there was plenty of love and romance between some cast members once cameras stopped rolling.

“We all hooked up with each other at some point,” Williams (who played Greg) exclusively told Us Weekly while marking the 55th anniversary of the show’s premiere in September 2024. “Not necessarily while we were filming.”

“I dated Maureen [McCormick], and Chris [Knight] dated Eve [Plum] and Michael [Lookinland] and Susan [Olsen] had a little mock wedding at one point,” he continued. “So, yes, we all hooked up.”

While honoring the anniversary, McCormick (Marcia) chose not to kiss and tell. Instead, she simply celebrated the friendships that continued long after the series wrapped in 1974.

“The show will just always hold a super warm spot in my heart,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2024. “It’s just an amazing bond so I feel very lucky to have that.”

Although Williams’ revelation may surprise some fans, other cast members have shared details about some off screen hookups and romances. Keep reading to get all the Brady scoop:

Barry Williams’ Crush on TV Stepmom Florence Henderson

Henderson, who was 20 years Williams’ senior, was well aware that her TV stepson had lots of love and respect for her. “He had a crush on me, and he asked me out for a date, which I’ll never forget,” she told People in 1991. “The crush was a very serious thing for him, so I was never condescending. I certainly liked him too, but I wasn’t exactly the Cher of the TV mom set.”

Olsen (Cindy) later set the record straight that nothing romantic happened between the pair.

“Barry had a crush on her. She was very kind to him,” Olsen told Fox News in May 2023. “She let him take her out for her birthday. So I don’t like the implication that’s been out there, that something was going on with them. There wasn’t anything going on with them except for mutual respect and love.”

Maureen McCormick and Barry Williams’ Romance

In her 2008 memoir, Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My Voice, McCormick recalled a trip to Hawaii where the cast filmed the first episode of season 4. While visiting the Aloha State, McCormick said her feelings for Williams came to a head and the pair kissed.

“As soon as I stepped off the plane, I started to think about him more intensely in the way I had fantasized for a long time,” she wrote in her book. “We had spent the past three and a half years staving off the desire of a mutual attraction despite the intimacy of working closely with each other every day.”

Touring With ‘The Brady Bunch’ Cast

In 1972, the cast released their second studio album, Meet the Brady Bunch, and went on a national tour. In her book, McCormick recalled that close quarters resulted in some feelings for some cast members.

“We changed clothes in makeshift rooms off to the side of the stage, boys and girls next to one another separated only by a flimsy curtain that offered glimpses of the other side through thin separations in the panels of hanging fabric,” she wrote. “I remember a lot of unintentional flashing between camps.”

McCormick also recalled the moment she performed a duet with Williams. “We stood on opposite sides of the stage, inching slowly toward the center,” she wrote. “Finally, we turned and sang to each other. It was choreographed to be a romantic moment, and there was so much sexual tension between us we didn’t have to pretend.”

Susan Olsen and Mike Lookinland’s Relationship

TV’s Bobby Brady and Cindy Brady used to sneak off to their TV pet Tiger’s doghouse to make out, Williams wrote in his book, Growing Up Brady.

Olsen didn’t deny the claims, but assured fans it wasn’t anything too serious.

“We led a sheltered life for part of the year so if there was anybody to get a crush on or try to date, it would be our counterparts,” she explained to news.com.au in September 2015. “We used to make out in the doghouse when we were nine.”

Eve Plumb and Christopher Knight’s Relationship

In an interview with the same Australian website, Olsen revealed that Plumb (Jan) “always had a crush” on Knight (Peter). “They did kind of hook up later on,” she revealed to the publication.

Plumb and Knight have not publicly commented on the romance rumors.