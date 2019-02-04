A touching dedication. Adam Levine kicked off Maroon 5’s Super Bowl LIII halftime performance with a special shout-out to the band’s late manager, Jordan Feldstein.

“This is for you, Jordy,” frontman Levine, 39, said on stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, February 3, before performing a selection of Maroon 5’s biggest hits.

Feldstein was found dead at the age of 40 in December 2017 at his home in Los Angeles. He died as a result of a blood clot in his leg. The coroner’s office listed acute bronchopneumonia and obesity as other significant factors in Feldstein’s death.

Levine and Feldstein (who was the older brother of Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein) were childhood friends long before working together in the music business.

“It was a tragedy foisted upon us and far and away one of the saddest moments of our lives, and personally of mine,” the Voice coach told Variety in November 2018. “This is a kid I’ve known since we were in diapers. He was one of the most important people in my life from a very early age.”

Levine told the magazine that he still thinks of Feldstein “every day,” adding, “It will always be something that’s missing in my life. I break down; I cry. We built this together, and it will never be complete without him. But at the same time, we know he wants us to keep trucking.”

During Maroon 5’s halftime show, the band performed singles including “Harder to Breathe,” “This Love,” “Girls Like You” and “Sugar.” Special guests Travis Scott and Big Boi hyped up the audience with their respective songs “Sicko Mode” and “The Way You Move.” Levine ended the high-energy set by stripping off his jacket and tank-top, going shirtless for “Moves Like Jagger.”

