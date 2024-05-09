Jan Ravnik captured the hearts of Swifties when he stepped on stage with Taylor Swift for her Eras Tour.

Ravnik was one of 16 dancers to take the stage with Swift that first night in Glendale, Arizona, and the performer took to social media to share his appreciation for the pop star — and the opportunity.

“I’m beyond grateful to be part of @taylorswift Eras Tour 🙏🏼❤️ Still can’t put into words how I feel after yesterdays opening night!” he wrote via Instagram in March 2023 alongside photos from his first show. “I never thought that small town boy from Slovenia could come so far, but here we are 🙋🏻‍♂️🥹.”

Since then, he’s become a staple of the show, and Swifties have continued to be impressed with Ravnik’s talent and charismatic stage presence. Ravnik grew even more popular as he caught fans’ eyes in the Eras Tour movie, which hit theaters in October 2023.

When the Eras Tour kicked off for its European leg in Paris in May, Ravnik was featured in a new dance duet with Swift for “Fortnight,” much to fans’ delight.

“Jan stepping in for Post Malone during the ‘Fortnight’ set!” one user gushed via X. “It was all simply so incredible 😍🤍.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Ravnik:

Where Is He From?

Ravnik grew up in Slovenia and moved to the United States to pursue his dance career. While Ravnik lives in the U.S. currently, he does occasionally visit his family in Slovenia.

“Holiday season with my fam🎄🎅🏼,” he wrote via Instagram in December 2023 alongside several snaps with his loved ones.

He’s Won Awards and Titles

While he was a competitive dancer, Ravnik took home multiple National, European and World champion titles. He also won the Best Dancer of Slovenia award twice and an award for the Best Trainer/Choreographer from the Slovenian Olympic committee.

Who Else Has He Performed With?

In addition to Swift, Ravnik has also shared the stage with Paula Abdul, Mariah Carey, Bruno Mars, Lewis Capaldi, Khalid, Luis Fonsi and more. He was featured in Carey’s Apple TV special and McDonald’s commercial. Ravnik also performed with Abdul for the Billboard Music Awards, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, her Las Vegas residency and her Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade performance.

He’s a Choreographer Too!

Ravnik is not only a talented dancer but a choreographer as well. On his TikTok page, he’s shared several routines he’s created over the years including a recent number for Swift’s song “So Long London.”

He also is involved with the Joffrey Ballet School and taught a class for the students in January 2024.

He’s Into Fitness

Dance isn’t the only thing Ravnik is passionate about! He also has an affinity for working out. He also likes to hike, run, ride bikes, surf, weight lift, and more.

“Training this week 👇🏼,” he wrote via Instagram alongside several gym selfies. 142 miles/ 228km on the bike 🚴🏼, 30 miles/ 48km running 🏃 [and] 5x weights sessions 🏋🏻‍♂️.”