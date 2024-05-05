Taylor Swift’s backup dancers have kept their muscles loose during her Eras Tour hiatus.

Jan Ravnik, for his part, recently choreographed a lyrical piece to Swift’s “So Long, London.”

In a video shared via Instagram on Sunday, May 5, Ravnik performed the routine with So You Think You Can Dance alum Audrey Case Shell. The pair danced in a warehouse, sporting coordinating white dancewear, as they did partner work and various acrobatic tricks.

“So Long, London” is one of the songs on The Tortured Poets Department, which Swift, 34, dropped last month. In an Instagram Story caption, Ravnick noted that “So Long, London” is his “favorite at the moment.”

After Ravnik uploaded his rendition of the track, many fellow dancers praised his interpretation.

“This is STUNNING,” Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson gushed.

Ezra Sosa, another DWTS star, added: “You better bring this to Eras Tour!”

Ravnik has been one of Swift’s backup dancers since she kicked off her three-hour concert series in March 2023. After traversing the United States, Swift and her crew began the international leg that November. The shows have been on hiatus since March following the Eras gigs in Australia, Singapore and Japan.

In that time, Swift released TTPD on April 19 and broke multiple sales and streaming records.

“My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album,” Swift wrote via X later that month. “2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.”

She continued, “I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough.”

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

Swift begins the European leg of Eras on Thursday, May 9, in Paris. While she is ecstatic about getting back on the road, it is not known if TTPD will be added to the official setlist — the concert notably features a selection of songs from each of her past albums — at every show. It is also possible that TTPD tracks could be swapped into the rotation “surprise song” section of the shows.

Gearing up for Thursday’s concert, Ravnik and several of his fellow Eras dancers have already said bonjour to Paris per social media footage.

After three sold-out concerts in France — with opening act Paramore — Swift and her crew will perform around Europe and the United Kingdom throughout the summer. The shows return to North America in the fall.