Who Won ‘Survivor 46’?

After a dramatic, 26-day competition in Fiji, Kenzie Petty has been crowned the winner of Survivor 46.

Petty, 29, a hair salon owner from Charlotte, North Carolina, defeated fellow castaways Charlie Davis and Ben Katzman by a vote of 5-3-0 in the Wednesday, May 22, finale of the long-running CBS reality show. She was among the most likable contestants and had proved especially skilled at making friends and getting along with people. In the end, she won immunity after a fire-making challenge and ultimately the title of “sole survivor” and $1 million prize.

Prior to Petty’s victory, the final three argued their case before a jury of their peers. Petty brought up her social skills as well as the fact that she had started out on the losing Yanu tribe — which set a record for going 11 days without flint — but kept on advancing throughout the season.

In a recent interview with Parade, Petty said that her ability to connect with others — and make them like her — would become a strategic advantage during the cutthroat contest.

“To be a hairstylist, you have to be socially savvy,” she said. “To be a business owner, especially a young woman, you have to be socially savvy. Not only with the people who work for me, but to earn my seat at the table with other entrepreneurs and other business people in my city. It doesn’t come easy, especially to someone that’s heavily tattooed, someone young, a woman. I really have had to navigate my way through earning respect. And I do it with a smile on my face. And I love that.”

She continued, “On top of that, I am very smart. But it doesn’t come across that way. I know I come across like an airhead. That’s all a part of the plan, the divine overarching plan. So [my husband Jackson] was like, ‘You’re smart. You’re funny. People love you. You can do this.’”

She’s got a lot to celebrate these days: On Sunday, May 12, Petty announced that she’s pregnant with her first child.

“I’ve gotten really good at keeping secrets and going on adventures this year, but it’s finally the perfect day to tell y’all WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Sweet lil Petty popping up in September.”

She also praised her spouse, whom she wed in September 2023.

“Jackson, the best husband in the world, thank you for making me a momma,” she said. “Thank you for being my partner in crime, life and parenthood. I am forever grateful for you and for starting our little family.”

Several Survivor alums congratulated Petty in the comments section.

“Oh so MOTHER mother,” Survivor 42 winner Maryanne Okecth replied while Dee Valladares, the most recent champion, responded, “Congrats mama!!!”