Whoopi Goldberg went a little extra on the Wednesday, March 27, episode of The View — as in, extraterrestrial.

During a discussion with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star Kumail Nanjiani, The View cohost Sunny Hostin asked the actor, 46, whether he believes in ghosts after filming the movie.

While Nanjiani said, “I don’t believe in ghosts, I’ve never had an encounter or anything,” he did bring another intriguing idea to the roundtable.

“I’ll tell you what, I do believe in aliens,” Nanjiani boasted. “I think aliens are circling us, waiting for us to get it together so they can come on down. … I think they’re waiting for us to clean up a little bit so that they can come here and tell us we’re really messing things up.”

That’s when a soft-spoken Goldberg, 68, spoke up and said, “They’re already here. They’ve been here for quite some time.”

A surprised Nanjiani needed clarification, asking, “You think they’re here? What are they doing?”

“They’re watching us,” a very serious Goldberg responded.

Hostin, 55, tried bringing some levity to the situation and joked, “They’re talking to Whoopi.”

Given the nature of the conversation, cohost Sara Haines couldn’t help but bring up Goldberg’s Oscar-winning movie to close out the wild conversation.

“She talks to ghosts, not aliens,” Haines, 46, said. “Duh, the movie was Ghost, not Alien.”

This isn’t the first time Goldberg brought up her belief in aliens. Back in 2023, Goldberg said she already “knew” about their existence before a congressional hearing on UFOs and aliens claimed the U.S. government recovered “nonhuman” remains from space objects.

“I don’t know why everybody else is so surprised. We’re not the only ones in the universe. We’re just not,” Goldberg explained. “There are more things in heaven and Earth that we are aware of, and we have to be aware of, because that is the nature of being an earthling. It’s going to happen, it has happened, and, so far, we’re alright.”

Still, Goldberg did her best to combat any panic about any supernatural beings, instead insinuating that perhaps they just want to be friends.

“I can say I haven’t seen any zapping happen, I haven’t seen things that you see in the movies, so, maybe they’re not adversaries,” Goldberg said. “Maybe they’re just trying to get along!”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC.