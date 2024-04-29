Whoopi Goldberg took South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to the doghouse after the shocking revelation that Noem killed her own puppy.

In an excerpt from Noem’s upcoming memoir, she writes about shooting and killing her 14-month-old wirehaired pointer Cricket because she was a “less than worthless” hunting dog — and Goldberg, 68, addressed the stunning admission on the Monday, April 29 episode of The View.

“Give it back, bitch!” Goldberg suggested. “Give it back! How you gonna kill it?”

Goldberg further intimated that Noem, 52, should steer clear of perpetuating violence against another furry four-legged animal.

Related: The View' Cohosts Through the Years and Why They Left Since The View premiered in August 1997, more than 20 women have had permanent roles as cohosts on the ABC morning talk show. The series, which was created by Barbara Walters, features a multi-generational panel that conducts interviews and discusses the news of the day, ranging from politics to entertainment. The original lineup was comprised […]

“She better be careful because if a cat gets a hold of her, cats don’t play that,” Goldberg told the panel. “Cats are like, ‘I’m sorry, are you pointing something at me? Girl, I’ll rearrange everything on your body. You better get away from me.’ Cats don’t play!”

Goldberg’s fellow cohosts were similarly outraged by Noem’s actions, especially Alyssa Farah Griffin, who had some real-life experience to draw on during her criticism of the politician.

“This is a puppy,” Farah Griffin, 34, said. “If your dog is acting wrongly, it is because you are incompetent at training that dog. When I grew up, we had big dogs and we had chickens. A dog did once get a chicken. Whose fault was it? Mine, for not having the dog somewhere where he couldn’t get the chickens.”

Farah Griffin further bolstered Goldberg’s argument that Noem should have given the puppy away, rather than murder it in cold blood.

“If you have a really challenging dog, there are countless organizations to re-home them to somebody who loves the dog enough,” she continued. “I want justice for Cricket. This is terrible.”

Cohost Sunny Hostin did not mince her words, saying, “The sign of a sociopath is someone that kills animals.”

Related: Celebrities With Their Pets: Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and More! Celebrities may be on the cover of magazines and all over the Internet, but their pets are becoming just as famous! Check out some of our favorites.

“I’m not a clinician,” Hostin, 55, continued, “but she killed her animal.”

Hostin, who listed off numerous animal rights organizations that he has worked with, explained why the issue was so close to her heart.

“It is very important for people to understand that sometimes dogs, they are like your children,” Hostin said. “They are your fur babies. It is despicable that she not only did this, [but] she wrote about it and is defending it.”

After Noem was met with massive wrath after the memoir passage was published, the Governor doubled down on her actions.

“We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm,” Noem wrote via X on Friday, March 26. “Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years.”