Saying his goodbyes. James Corden has announced plans to leave The Late Late Show, revealing he will exit the late-night talk show after eight years.

“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year],” the Tony winner, 43, told Deadline on Thursday, April 28, disclosing that he will officially leave his hosting duties behind in summer 2023. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

In July 2019, CBS announced that Corden’s contract had been extended to August 2023, and the Gavin & Stacey creator confirmed to the outlet that his last show will be filmed before September of that year.

“There’s still some other things that I feel I want to do,” Corden explained of the reason behind his departure. “I’d like to try and write. There’s some [stories] I’d like to tell. I’d like to see if I’m capable of it. The fact that it’s terrifying is the reason to do it.”

However, he isn’t sure if he and his family plan to return to his native England after his time behind the desk is over. “It’s something we think about and we talk about a lot, but we haven’t really made a decision on that yet. That’s the life side of things which we’ll figure out,” the Into the Woods actor said. “I love living here [in Los Angeles]. I love everything it’s given.”

He continued: “My family and I have never taken this incredible adventure for granted. Every day I drive down Sunset to work and I just think I’m from High Wycombe.”

In addition to making Corden a household name in America, The Late Late Show is also known for creating viral segments like Spill Your Guts, Crosswalk Musical, Carpool Karaoke and Drop the Mic. The latter two features were also expanded into spinoff series for Apple+ and TBS, respectively.

In March 2016, CBS aired a Carpool Karaoke primetime special starring Jennifer Lopez, which earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special. Four months later, Corden filmed an installment of the series with former first lady Michelle Obama at the White House.

“All of my greatest ambitions for what it what [the show] could be, it’s absolutely surpassed all of them,” the Prom star told Deadline. “My intention is to try and go out in exactly the same way we came in, which is just going out with a with a bang.”

