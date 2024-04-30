Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer’s long-gestating onscreen collaboration has been put on ice — at least for now.

After Lawrence, 33, revealed that she and Schumer, 42, were working on a script together back in 2015, the project now appears to be officially dead.

“I don’t think it will ever happen,” Schumer told Variety in a story published Tuesday, April 30. “It was just, like, life kept going. My family was going through a rough time. I don’t want to say any more than that.”

Still, that doesn’t mean Schumer and Lawrence’s professional paths won’t potentially cross further down the line.

As Schumer insisted, “The way we’re hoping our careers go, we might do something with more grit and teeth.”

Regardless, Lawrence said the script’s subject matter — which found the two actresses playing sisters — made a little bit more sense a decade ago.

“Now that we’re older, a sister comedy might not resonate as much,” Lawrence told Variety. “But we have every intention of working together.”

Lawrence also used the opportunity to defend Schumer against some of the backlash she has received in the wake of her outspoken support of Israel in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war.

“Amy’s choice to use her voice to speak for justice puts her under immense fire,” she said of her friend. “I wouldn’t say she navigates it so much as she throws her middle fingers up and walks away from negative comments like a gas station fire in a Michael Bay movie.”

While their script may never see the day, Lawrence told The New York Times in 2015 that she and Schumer had almost finished the entire thing.

“We’re almost done writing,” the Oscar winner said. “It just flowed out of us. We’ve got about 100 pages right now.”

Lawrence continued, “Amy and I were creatively made for each other. We have different flavors. It’s been the most fun experience of my life. We start the day off on the phone, laughing. And then we send each other pages.”

The two stars became good friends when Lawrence contacted Schumer after seeing her star-making turn in 2015’s Trainwreck.

“I emailed her after I saw Trainwreck and said, ‘I don’t know where to get started. I guess I should just say it: I’m in love with you,’” Lawrence explained. “We started emailing, and then emailing turned to texting.”