Rather than distance himself from his notoriously bizarre drinking habit, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has decided to bottle it up.

Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, Levis, 25, raised plenty of eyebrows when he revealed he had experimented with putting mayonnaise in his morning coffee. The peculiar preference certainly made some stomachs turn, but Levis recently took things one step further.

Levis has partnered with Hellman’s to produce a signature cologne that smells like — you guessed it — mayo.

“We out here smelling like greatness,” Levis told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview.

Related: The Top 10 Most Stylish NFL Wives and Girlfriends: Ciara, More NFL wives and girlfriends have left a serious style mark on (and off) the field. Ciara, Brittany Mahomes and Kristin Juszczyk are just a few of the women who have dazzled Us with their stellar fashion sense. Take Kristin, for example, who never fails to support husband Kyle Juszczyk (who plays as the San Francisco […]

Will Levis No. 8, dubbed “the world’s first parfum de mayonnaise” and named after Levis’ jersey number, comes in a 30mL Hellman’s bottle perfect for … well, whatever occasion you deem necessary.

“It has the creamy, smooth hints of mayo with some lemon accents and a little bit of coffee undertones,” Levis said of the scent. “It all makes sense.”

Levis credited Hellman’s for being able to serve up his “love and passion for mayo in a unique way” — even if he still can’t quite believe what a big deal it’s all become.

“I think to this day the most common question I get is, ‘Do you still put mayonnaise in your coffee?’” the NFL star joked. “I love talking about it. I think it’s such an amazing, funny story and then just to see how it’s blossomed.”

So, does he still put mayo in his java?

“There’s definitely been some times over the last couple of years where it’s happened,” he admitted. “I’m not afraid to own up to it and to tell people. I think I’ve actually given people the confidence to come out and explain the different things they do with their coffee, whether that’s mayo or something else.”

Related: Celebrities Who Love Football: Nick Lachey, Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Swift and More It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football — but there are also plenty of stars who enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines. Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside eldest son Camden. Jessie James […]

Levis added, “Being an advocate for people with interesting food combinations has been a lot of fun.”

On that note, Levis said mayo and coffee isn’t his only strange food quirk — although his other one isn’t quite as extreme.

“If I get a PB&J, I’ll put any kind of crunchy snack or chip in it,” Levis detailed. “Goldfish, Doritos, pretzels, any kind of chip. Any kind of salty snack that I can put between a PB&J, that’s happening. No doubt. With a glass of milk, that just takes me back to being a kid.”

With football season around the corner, you can smell like the Titans quarterback, if you dare, by visiting willlevisnumber8.com to purchase your own bottle of Will Levis No. 8.