Whoopi Goldberg put an immediate stop to a discussion on The View after being distracted by a member of the studio audience.

Goldberg, 68, halted a conversation during the Tuesday, March 26, episode of the daytime talk show and got up from the roundtable to address a man in the crowd using his phone.

“Hold on. Sir, I have to stop you with the camera,” Goldberg said, while slowly walking over to the audience member. “Because I can see it.”

As the rest of the panel and audience fell into a hushed silence, Goldberg pleaded, “Do me a favor, don’t pull it out again. I’d appreciate that. Thank you.”

With Goldberg making her way back to her moderators’ seat, Joy Behar asked fellow cohost Sara Haines, “What was he doing?”

“He was recording,” Haines, 46, replied.

Don’t try to sneak your phone out to take photos @TheView because you will hear from Whoopi who was very kind. This happened today. #tuevibe #Photo pic.twitter.com/ygZJPU8gMJ — Wise Latinas Linked (@wiselatinaslink) March 26, 2024

The incident was just the tip of the iceberg on a feisty morning for Goldberg, who also got upset when she was asked to throw to cohost Sunny Hostin for a legal note by a producer offscreen.

“I’m going to get to her. My God, guys!” Goldberg exclaimed. “I am going to get to her. May I finish my point or do you want me to just jump in?”

Behar, 81, joked, “Whoopi is not in the mood today for your shenanigans!”

“I’m trying to do everything everybody wants,” Goldberg said, “but … never mind. Go ahead, Sunny.”

Hostin, 55, said, “I have a legal note,” to which Goldberg immediately jested, “No kidding.”

That’s when Hostin was given a moment to break in with the note about the panel’s topic at hand: Donald Trump’s ongoing legal battles.

“Trump has denied any wrongdoing,” Hostin said, “and has pleaded not guilty to all 88 charges.”

Goldberg responded, “We needed to do that, because y’all weren’t aware that we just said it was 88 charges. You didn’t know he said, ‘I’m not guilty.’”

An exhausted Goldberg then finally threw to commercial break, saying, “We’ll be right back.”

Goldberg has never shied away from being brutally honest as The View’s moderator, a job she began in 2007. Earlier this month, Goldberg chastised her cohosts for believing conspiracy theories about the whereabouts and well-being of Princess Kate Middleton.

“When you buy into this stuff, when they start doing it to your family or they start doing it to your kids, it’s not cute,” Goldberg said on the March 13 episode. “It’s not fun. It really irritates me.”

Kate, 42, announced on Friday, March 22, that she was recently diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer after undergoing an abdominal procedure in January.