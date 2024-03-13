Whoopi Goldberg is not interested in your theories about Kate Middleton.

During a discussion about Princess Kate, 42, and the many questions about her current state during the Wednesday, March 13 episode of The View, Goldberg, 68, blamed her cohosts for feeding into the uproar.

“It’s our fault,” Goldberg said, “because we bought into this.”

A noticeably-agitated Goldberg urged that her cohosts didn’t understand the gravity of the situation because “you haven’t had this done to you.”

“When you buy into this stuff, when they start doing it to your family or they start doing it to your kids, it’s not cute,” Goldberg said. “It’s not fun. It really irritates me.”

Still, The View cohost Sara Haines attempted to explain to Goldberg why she was desperate for more transparency from Buckingham Palace on the matter.

“The frenzy in the media has been dangerous for their family,” Haines, 46, argued, “and they should come out with a video to say, ‘Hey, I’m OK.’ That’s all I need.”

Goldberg, however, remained vehemently confused about Haines’ stance.

“That’s the part I don’t get!” Goldberg exclaimed. “Why do you think it’s important to them what you need?”

Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin put herself firmly on Haines’ side, suggesting all of the speculation about Kate’s well-being could, theoretically, be easily debunked.

“There is a reason we care about this,” Farah Griffin, 34, said. “Not to make it heavy, but we know the treatment around [Princess] Diana. We know what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went through. Now you have a Princess, a Queen in waiting, that hasn’t been seen and the stories just don’t pan out. She could resolve this, the Palace could, in two minutes by putting her direct to camera.”

On the topic of the edited Mother’s Day photo posted by Kate on Sunday, March 10, which ratcheted-up the already-feverish conversation about the Princess’ well-being, Goldberg refused to equate smoke with fire.

“I think Kate took a picture and said, ‘Ooh, his lips look wrong, her butt looks wrong, this looks wrong, let me fix it,’” Goldberg suggested.

In fact, Goldberg theorized the much-discussed photo was Kate’s way of attempting to control the narrative.

“I believe that she took the picture and gave it to [the Palace],” she said, “because she wanted to take charge of the story that’s being put out.”

While the conversation surrounding Kate was decidedly tense on The View roundtable, Goldberg did her best to smooth things over to end the segment.

“This is all speculation and we’re having fun,” she noted. “Just know that we know that we don’t know.”