Jason Kelce is passing the torch to fellow Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens.

Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL in March 2024 following 13 years on the Eagles. With Kelce stepping down, Jurgens seemed poised to take the football legend’s place.

“Next man up at center for the Philadelphia Eagles with the retirement of Jason Kelce,” Nebraska football reporter Evan Bland shared via X following the news of Kelce’s retirement. “The heir apparent: former #Huskers snapper Cam Jurgens.”

Jurgens was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 as the 51st overall draft pick. When the 2023 season began, Jurgens started at right guard. However, he suffered a foot injury in October 2023, putting him on the injured reserve for one month before he returned to the field.

Related: Meet the Philadelphia Eagles Players’ Kids: Jason Kelce, A.J. Brown and More Jason Kelce, A.J. Brown and more of the Philadelphia Eagles players are the doting dads to their little ones. Jason and wife Kylie Kelce are the proud parents of three daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett. Over the years, Kylie has brought their girls to watch their dad practice and cheer him on during the season. […]

During his rookie season, Jurgens felt at home with his Eagles teammates — Kelce included. “Early on, in practice, I felt like I belonged right away. I don’t think that was an adjustment,” he said during an August 2022 press conference, noting that his relationship with Kelce was “great” right off the bat. “Everyone in the O-line room is so helpful.”

Jurgens said that he’d been working his “ass off” every day to “keep learning” as much as possible.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Kelce’s likely replacement:

1. Jurgens Was Cosigned by Kelce

“I knew we were taking him,” Kelce said to Bleacher Report in April 2022 when discussing Jurgens. “So, this is my favorite player in the draft. I’m not just saying that because we picked him. The Eagles have been using me to evaluate some of the centers coming out. … Of all the guys that compare the most to myself, this guy is him.”

For the last three years, the Eagles have been using Jason Kelce to study film of center draft prospects. “Of all the centers that have been compared to me…this is the guy. It’s him.“ Cam Jurgens was Kelce’s favorite player in the draft 👀🦅 pic.twitter.com/bOxEDprqAb — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) April 30, 2022

Kelce praised Jurgens for being “so athletic” and “so fast” on the field, adding, “This guy is a freak athletically. He has the best chance to be a difference-maker in the center position.”

2. Jurgens Is a Nebraska Native

Before his NFL career kicked off, Jurgens played football at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. He grew up in Pickrell, Nebraska.

3. Jurgens Is a Businessman

Apart from his sports endeavors, Jurgens has launched the Beef Jurgy company, which sells — you guessed it — beef jerky. The company’s name is a play on Jurgens’ nickname on the field.

Related: Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone and More Philadelphia Eagles Fans The Philadelphia Eagles have some big names on their side every season. Stars like Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart, Miles Teller, Joe Biden and more were in attendance to see the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII, the team’s first time winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy. At one point, Hart even attempted […]

The brand initially kicked off after Jurgens planned to bring 40 bags of jerky to the NFL Combine in 2022. He may have forgotten at the time, but it wasn’t long before business was booming.

4. Jurgens Might Not Be Single

His relationship status is unclear. However, Jurgens shared a sweet Instagram photo around the 2023 holiday season and tagged Margaret Benzing. Her profile is private, but the comments on Jurgens’ post alluded to them being more than friends.

5. He’s Also a Track and Field Athlete

Aside from playing football, Jurgens has some track and field skills. He competed in the shot put for two seasons in college.