Netflix has a serious decision to make regarding production of the sixth season of House of Cards after series star Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by eight current and former employees on the drama.

An insider tells Us Weekly there is serious consideration being given to “scrapping the current season.” Netflix, who already announced season 6 of the political drama would be its last, suspended production on Tuesday, October 31.

Variety reports that producers are exploring several options, including killing off Spacey’s character Frank Underwood and shifting the show’s focus to his wife Claire (played by Robin Wright). The publication adds that the producers do not want to put House of Cards’ 300 cast and crew members out of work because of Spacey’s actions.

The eight employees spoke to CNN on Thursday, November 2, about how the American Beauty actor allegedly fostered a “toxic” work environment on set and described his behavior as “predatory.” A former production assistant also told the outlet Spacey sexually assaulted him during one of the show’s early seasons.

The accusations came less than a week after actor Anthony Rapp revealed the actor, 58, made sexual advances toward him in 1985 when Rapp was 14 years old. Spacey said in a statement that he did “not remember the encounter” but apologized for “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” The two-time Oscar winner is currently seeking unspecified treatment.

Actress Jessica Chastain, who spoke out against Harvey Weinstein and has voiced her support for Netflix giving more lead roles for women in Hollywood, chimed in on Twitter about the future of the series.

“Can #RobinWright just be the lead of @HouseofCards now?,” Chastain wrote. “We’re ready for it.”

“We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production, and have nothing further to share at this time,” Netflix said in part of a statement to Us on Thursday, November 2.

