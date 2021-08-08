Ready for round two! Willie Garson reflected on his role as Stanford on Sex and the City, revealing whether he had any big regrets ahead of the And Just Like That revival series.

The Hawaii 5-0 alum, 57, sounded off on the “hardest” guest star to interact with on the original series during an exclusive Us Weekly interview. While Garson noted that the whole cast was “very friendly” during filming, working with Mikhail Baryshnikov (who played Aleksandr Petrovsky) proved to be a little tricky.

“I’m not Russian, so it was very hard to make conversation with Mikhail,” the White Collar alum told Us. “Not because he’s bad or mean, he’s just very Russian.”

Garson explained that he didn’t regret any of his interactions with the former dancer but detailed what a typical conversation between them sounded like.

“You’d say, like, ‘Misha, what’d you do last night?’ and he would literally say, ‘Dinner,’ but just kind of, like, ending the conversation,” he recalled. “But it’s just a different way of living. And I would [jokingly] tell him, ‘Well, I went to studio 54 and did cocaine off of Grace Jones last night. So I had a better night.’ No, I never [did that].”

During the Sex and the City 2 movie, Garson shared a scene with another famous face: Liza Minelli. Looking back, the New Jersey native joked, “We probably shouldn’t have slept together,” before clarifying that he doesn’t “regret anything” about their time on screen together.

Minelli, 75, joined the cast and officiated Stanford and Anthony’s (Mario Cantone) wedding. She later performed for the wedding goers, singing, “Single Ladies,” which Garson fondly remembered.

“I love Liza so much and she was such a player and came to play hard. She worked so hard on this song and dance number,” he told Us. “And I think I did [an] ad-lib in the wedding [scene]. She asked if we say I do. And I think I said, ‘I do Liza Minnelli!’ I think I had to add it because it was so over the top ridiculous.”

The 7 Days to Vegas actor added that his movie husband, 61-year-old Cantone, knew the Cabaret actress “a little bit” before shooting together, but it was Sarah Jessica Parker (who plays Carrie Bradshaw) who knew her best out of the cast.

“I’m sure Sarah had met her around town cause she meets everyone,” Garson said with a laugh. “But she was a delight. The greatest. And I’ve seen her a number of times since then. And she she’s just the best she really is.”

HBO Max’s And Just Like That is currently filming in New York City.

With reporting by Joe Drake