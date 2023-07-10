Winnie Harlow doesn’t want to get mixed up in any of Usher’s “Confessions.”

On Sunday, July 9, the model, 28, shared a video of herself jumping into boyfriend Kyle Kuzma’s lap as Usher, 44, attempted to serenade her at a recent show. As Usher — clad in a black leather jacket emblazoned with a heart in a skeletal rib cage — walked past the famous couple, he couldn’t help but laugh at Harlow’s sly move.

“She chose,” he quipped, referring to how quickly Harlow, wearing a fuzzy pink ensemble, jumped into the NBA star’s arms.

Harlow, for her part, captioned the footage, ”Figured out the secret to the Usher concert … sit in your mans lap Mamas 🤣🤣💘💘. He said ‘She Chose!!!’ Okayyyy.”

The America’s Next Top Model alum — who has been dating Kuzma, 27, since 2020 — shared her Usher concert experience just days after Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, mom-shamed Palmer, 29, for the outfit she wore on stage with the “Yeah” singer.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Jackson tweeted on Wednesday, July 5, next to a video of Usher serenading the Nope star with “There Goes My Baby.” Palmer, who wore a black body suit underneath a sheer black gown, gave birth to her and Jackson’s first child, son Leo, in February.

Despite the backlash from fans, Jackson doubled down on his stance. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he tweeted hours later. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer, meanwhile, shared a series of photos of herself at the show via Instagram on Wednesday.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic,” she captioned the slideshow, which featured multiple shots of her posing in the dress. “I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??”

Usher, for his part, praised Palmer for her appearance. “The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏🏾,” he replied in the comments section.

Two days later, Palmer appeared to turn Jackson’s shady comments about her outfit choice into a merch opportunity.

“One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! IM A MOTHA’ and ‘Stevie to the bulls—t’ shirts available NOW! https://shop.kekepalmer.com,” Palmer shared via social media on Friday, July 9, alongside a video of holding her and Jackson’s son. “To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”