It’s trio week on Dancing With the Stars, and for Witney Carson, that means the return of her former partner, Alfonso Ribeiro! The pair took home the Mirrorball during season 9 and this week, he will join Carson and Frankie Muniz for a Jive to “Good Place” by Leo Soul.

But first, they have to get acquainted. And what better way to do so than to play a little game of “Who’d You Rather?” In this exclusive clip of the Monday, November 6, episode, the pro dancer is asked a variety of questions and she has to choose between her current partner and her past.

When asked whose sitcom she liked more — Ribeiro’s Fresh Prince of Bel Air or Muniz’s Malcolm in the Middle — she picked her former partner. “She’s never seen mine,” Muniz says, laughing.

Regardless, she still votes that Muniz is the funnier of the two. So who would she choose to be stranded on a deserted island with? “Even though he may not know everything, he sure sounds like he does,” she says about her pick. Watch the video above to find out!

Muniz and Ribeiro actually already knew each other before this week, the actor told Us following the Halloween episode. “We’ve been friends for years, and we have the same work ethic. I’m not afraid of him not wanting to put in the time to make the trio dance as good as it can be,” Muniz said. “So I think we’re going to be good. No, he’s really good. That’s the only thing I’m a little afraid of because I had to keep up with him.”

The pro dancer also added she knows that the Fresh Price star doesn’t get nervous, and she’s hopeful that will help her current partner. “Alfonso has a great energy,” she said. “Hopefully, that can rub off on Frankie a little bit — not be so neurotic and crazy.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!