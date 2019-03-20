Three more days of peace and music! The star-studded lineup for Woodstock 50 was officially announced on Tuesday, March 19 — and it’s much more pop-driven than the original rock festival.

The acts set to take the stage in Watkins Glen, New York, on Friday, August 16, include The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Santana, The Lumineers, The Raconteurs, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, John Fogerty, Maggie Rogers, Anderson East and Akon.

On Saturday, August 17, the performers include Dead & Company (the new iteration of the Grateful Dead with John Mayer on guitar), Chance the Rapper, The Black Keys, Sturgill Simpson, Greta Van Fleet, Portugal. The Man, Leon Bridges and India.Arie.

The third and final day, Sunday, August 19, will feature performances from artists including Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Cage the Elephant, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monáe, Common and Vince Staples.

“We’ve lined up artists who won’t just entertain but will remind the world that music has the power to bring people together, to heal, to move us to action and to tell the stories of a generation,” Michael Lang, cofounder and producer of the 1969 and 2019 Woodstock festivals, said in a statement. “Our hope is that today, just as in 1969, music will be the constant that can inspire positive change.”

To celebrate the announcement, Cyrus, 26, took to Twitter and shared a nude photo of herself in a desert. “Festival season is here,” she wrote. “I’m queer , and ready to party! lets go summer 2019!” Over on Instagram, she added, “It’s Woodstock’s 50th and I’ll be there! Come party ! I perform on Friday! which means I got the whole rest of the weekend to RAGE!”

Woodstock 50 marks the golden jubilee of the iconic original festival, which also took place over a span of three days and included performances by Joan Baez, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Sly and the Family Stone, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Sha Na Na and Jimi Hendrix.

Tickets for Woodstock 50 go on sale on Earth Day, April 22.

