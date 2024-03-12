XO, Kitty‘s Anna Cathcart only wants what is best for her character Kitty — even if that means not committing to an onscreen romance just yet.

“It’s definitely Kitty’s heart at the end of the day that is what I want to see succeed. I just want her to follow what feels right for her,” Cathcart, 20, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Bomb Pop. “And if she’s doing that, I definitely think I’ll be supportive of that.”

Cathcart has enjoyed getting to see Kitty explore her options on season 1 of the hit Netflix series, adding, “I’ve definitely brought up a few times — even just in conversation with writers — and with different people on the show about where this could go. I think Kitty doesn’t always need to be with [a] person either. I think Kitty’s story is kind of a love letter to the world.”

The actress also praised XO, Kitty for allowing Kitty’s story to evolve.

“She’s so excited about so many things and learning about her family and helping out her friends and discovering just what the world has to offer,” Cathcart continued. “It’s not just a love story with another partner necessarily. I think a lot of her love comes from a lot of different directions.”

Fans of Jenny Han‘s books were originally introduced to Kitty on the film adaptation of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. After Cathcart’s scene-stealing performance as Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) sister, Kitty scored herself a spinoff series.

XO, Kitty, which debuted in May 2023, followed Kitty as she made the move from the U.S. to South Korea for a long-distance romance. However, Kitty’s decision to go to high school overseas opened her eyes to new experiences — and people. Kitty learned a lot about herself in the first season, which is just the beginning for the character.

“I am also dying to know what happens [in season 2] and seeing the direction that this is going and see where these characters take us personally,” Cathcart told Us about the future of the show, which has already been renewed for more episodes. “I’m hoping that Kitty just continues letting herself follow her heart. I think that was a really big thing that she was learning all throughout season 1.”

Cathcart added: “If she continues to do what feels right for her and be brave in exploring what that might be and who she might be, I really want to see that journey continue and I hope fans do too. So that’s the direction that I’m definitely hoping we head down.”

Despite growing alongside Kitty, Cathcart is still surprised by the twists and turns on the show.

“It is so interesting being able to know this character because I’ve been a part of her for so long. But I think something that I also was learning throughout season 1 is that I know her, but I am learning her now,” she shared. “I knew her at a certain stage … and now it’s her dynamic with her universe and her world and her love life.”

Cathcart said it has been amazing getting to learn more about herself through filming XO, Kitty, adding, “I’m also on that journey of establishing what that looks like and figuring that out and learning as we go. I definitely throughout season 1 started finding that, but it’s an ongoing process. And it is kind of crazy because I was also going through that in my own personal life and even me going to Korea and shooting — that required a lot of soul-searching in my own life and figuring out who I am and what I want.”

During the season 1 finale, Kitty went through some major changes when she ended her relationship with Dae (Choi Min-young) right before Min-Ho (Sang Heon Lee) admitted his feelings for her. Kitty, meanwhile, nearly confessed her feelings for Yuri (Gia Kim) after slowly realizing she cared for her more than just a friend.

Cathcart gushed to Us about getting the chance to offer representation to LGBTQIA+ fans through Kitty.

“I’m so grateful that we got to explore that kind of story line and do it in a way that feels authentic to this character and authentic to this world,” she explained. “That is my favorite part about getting to be in this show honestly, is seeing how much it has deeply impacted people. I think we have a lot of different forms of representation in our show overall, and it’s connected with so many different people. It kind of widens my perspective and it blows my mind all the time that there are people all over the world that are having these connections and experiences with something that I got to be a part of. It’s just all worth it.”

While waiting to start production on season 2 of XO, Kitty, Cathcart has remained busy with other projects such as her partnership with Bomb Pop. America’s favorite ice pop brand has collaborated with Cathcart on their first-ever limited edition Unicorn Wonder. The rainbow-hued treat is a mix of pink lemonade, sweet berry and frosted cupcake, which is perfect for fans of whimsy.

“It was such a fun collaboration because I think in general just this product and this company has such a fun energy attached to it. There are so many good connotations of summer, happy times and so many good things,” Cathcart told Us. “I was just really excited to work with them and especially with this new flavor that brings out something new and something fun.”

She continued: “Bomb Pop has such an iconic symbol attached to them. You see one or you taste one and you automatically feel like you’re back in summertime and you’re back with your friends. … It has that positivity attached [to it]. So I was definitely a fan [before the collaboration] and was so excited to get my own opportunity to work with them.