Zac Brown 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

He’s making his comeback. While supporting the Zac Brown Band’s new album, The Comeback, Zac Brown himself exclusively revealed some fun facts about himself to Us Weekly.

Brown, 43, is the country group’s lead singer, but when he isn’t rocking out on stage, he’s at home with his five kids — daughters Justice, 14, Lucy, 13, Georgia, 11, and Joni, 10, as well as son Alexander, 7. The musician coparents with ex-wife Shelly Brown, from whom he split in 2018. “I like teaching my kids how to do stuff,” the Georgia native told Us.

The proud papa revealed that he loves playing Fortnite and Monopoly with his family, and they like to spend Sundays on the water. When he isn’t with his kids, he’s in the studio. While he loves a lot of his songs — he said “Colder Weather” will always be a special one — but a certain track from his new album, The Comeback, which dropped on October 15, is a new favorite.

“I really love ‘Stubborn Pride’ (feat. Marcus King), off our new album, The Comeback,” he said. “I love a lot of our new songs.”

Brown told Us all about his favorite things, hidden talents and more. Scroll down for 25 things you don’t know about the artist:

1. My favorite cheat meal is pizza.

2. My first job was at The Wagon Wheel, which was a catfish fry house. I cleaned the grease machines, pots and pans.

3. The best concerts I’ve ever played were probably in Boston. Every show at Fenway Park is epic. The Gorge Amphitheater in Washington State is also epic.

4. I have a lot of tattoos! I carry my art around with me. I love art and collect it as well.

5. My secret talent is I like to make knives — and then I like to cook with them.

6. I’m always trying to get better at guitar, which is a lifelong practice.

7. I have three dogs and a lot of chickens. I couldn’t imagine a life without dogs!

8. My favorite artist when I was growing up was James Taylor.

9. My favorite new artist is Tenille Townes.

10. My go-to truck stop snack food is Jack Link’s Beef Jerky.

11. My favorite item of clothing is a belt that I’ve had forever. It’s very sentimental to me. I love how it gets more worn-in over time.

12. My favorite cover song to play is usually the newest one that we have learned. Right now, I love covering Wood Brothers songs.

13. I cook really good chili.

14. I love the show Ted Lasso.

15. My life motto is, “You get what you give.”

16. My favorite actors are Woody Harrelson, Daniel Day-Lewis, Danny McBride and Zac Brown. [McBride’s TV series] The Righteous Gemstones is the jam!

17. My favorite games to play are Fortnite and Monopoly.

18. On any given Sunday afternoon, I’m likely on the water with my kids.

19. My two favorite places to vacation are Alaska and Hawaii.

20. I’m not sure how many total hats I have, but I probably have about eight or 10 that I swap around.

21.When I work out, I love my Arc Trainer. I can get on there and play Madden for an hour and be done. I also love hiking and being outdoors.

22. My favorite part of Georgia is up in the Appalachian Mountains, on a river.

23. I can’t leave home without my DemerBox! It charges my phone, keeps all my stuff together, floats and plays music for [over 40] hours without having to charge it. It’s the best speaker ever.

24. Before each show, we all huddle up, put our hands in and shout, “Oooh, girl!”

25. The best advice I’ve ever received is to be in gratitude. Wake up and picture the people and things that you are grateful for [before] starting your day.