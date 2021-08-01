'Vaxxed and Masked!' Ariana Grande Encourages COVID-19 Vaccinations

Staying safe! After announcing a virtual Fortnite concert via Instagram, Ariana Grande had a serious message to share with her followers.

The Voice coach 28, shared a sideways, masked selfie on Sunday, August 1, to promote the COVID-19 vaccine as the Delta variant sweeps across the country. She captioned the snap, “Vaxxed n masked. 🖤 This is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible. This thing is not yet over !”

The “Dangerous Woman” crooner hoped to share “some info because I care” about the wellbeing of her fans. She added, “I’d like to help anybody who is hesitant or curious with making their decision. This delta variant is very new and since data is changing all the time, I’ll source some links for you to stay up to speed yourself but so far… we do know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants.”

The Victorious alum detailed crucial facts in her note, including that “most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates.” She continued her post, “And yes although you can still get it while vaccinated, the vaccine helps to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death ! all great things to be protected against in my book.”

She concluded, “Oh and if you have already gotten sick with COVID-19, you should STILL get vaccinated ! For more information especially on some of the Covid myths that are circulating the internet, go to [Hopkins Medicine] please and reassure yourself why getting vaxxed is the move. save a life or two. who knows.”

Grande’s educational and impassioned post comes within hours of her recent concert announcement. Ala Travis Scott before her, the chart-topping vocalist will be the next artist to have an in-game Fortnite concert as part of the game’s Rift Tour beginning on Friday, August 6.

Per a description on the Epic Games website, Fortnite fans will “take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana Grande collide.”

The game company announced the concert via Twitter, writing, “Excuse us, Ariana is coming” alongside images of the virtual stage and Grande’s own lookalike skin. In the “Positions” singer’s announcement post, fans got a sneak peek at her avatar, who’s wearing a purple-and-teal short dress, matching thigh-high boots and her signature high ponytail.

Epic Games also announced a specialty outfit and back bling, inspired by the Broadway alum, will be available for fans to collect via the Item Shop and Icon Series.