Zayn Malik is kicking off his new era — and he wants Miley Cyrus to be part of it.

Malik, 31, decided to shoot his shot with Cyrus, also 31, on Monday, March 25, while DJing on his Stationhead account. In an audio recorded by a fan, Malik pitched the idea of working with the “Flowers” singer as he prepares for the next chapter of his music career.

“I’d like to do a collaboration with [Miley]. I like her,” said the “Pillowtalk” artist. “I like her recent music a lot; it’s crazy. She’s got a sick voice, and I think we can do something really cool together, especially in line with what my new record sounds like.

“So Miley, if you hear this and you’re interested, I’m here,” added Malik. “Let’s do something.”

Related: Listen Up! Tons of Artists Are Dropping New Albums This Spring Charge up your AirPods and clear some space on your playlists, because this spring is proving to be an unusually fertile time for new music. Everyone from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to Pearl Jam and New Kids on the Block are dropping albums, with many artists launching corresponding tours as well. Kacey Musgraves, for example, […]

Malik is seemingly embracing an alt-country vibe on Room Under the Stairs, his fourth LP that will arrive on May 17. He released “What I Am,” the first taste of this new project, on March 15. Gone was the techno production of his 2023 song, “Love Like This,” and in its place were guitars, pianos, drums and a more subdued attitude from the former One Direction member.

Zayn Malik says he wants to collab with Miley! pic.twitter.com/MUpjGuERU5 — Jayla (@themcscoop) March 26, 2024

The song’s introspective lyrics match its softer sound. “I’ve been readin’ old s–t and I can’t make sense of it / Ain’t no conspiracy that can save me / Livin’ in the moment feels good to me till it hurts / And I need somebody,” sings Malik in the second verse.

Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb coproduced Room Under the Stairs with Malik and spoke with Rolling Stone about the upcoming album, which is Malik’s first release on his new label, Mercury Records.

Related: Miley Cyrus’ Most Candid Quotes About Her Sexuality Miley Cyrus has been outspoken about an assortment of issues, from her political beliefs to her recreational drug use. However, it’s her honest remarks about her sexuality that stand out from the pack. In addition to her relationships with famous men including Patrick Schwarzenegger, Cody Simpson, Justin Gaston, Tyler Posey and Liam Hemsworth, whom she […]

“What got me about Zayn was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph and humanity in it. I feel as if this record is removing the glass from his spirit directly to his fans,” said Cobb. “Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul.”

Cyrus is well-versed in country and rock. The former Hannah Montana star embraced a more country-pop sound on her 2017 album, Younger Now, and leaned heavily into the ’80s rock aesthetic for 2020’s Plastic Hearts.

Her 2023 album, Endless Summer Vacation, saw her return to a more dance-pop sound. This move was commercially and critically successful: she earned the first two Grammys of her career in February when “Flowers” won Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.