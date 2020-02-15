Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Skylar Astin: Max's Heart Belongs to 1 Person

A one-woman man — at least for now! During the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist premiere, Zoey (Jane Levy) found out that her best friend, Max (Skylar Astin), was in love with her. So, she decided to set him up with another girl. However, don’t count on that lasting long.

“There are some surprises, a couple of twists and turns, maybe even more love interests but you know, Max’s heart belongs to one person I think,” Astin, 32, says in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “But, we’re only in season 1.”

The Pitch Perfect alum also noted that Max has quite the backstory with Jane’s family — including her father, played by Peter Gallagher, and mother, portrayed by Mary Steenburgen. But he also has a life of his own, that viewers will dive into as the series progresses.

“What’s interesting is that for a lot of the earlier half the season, Max is kind of living through Zoe’s experience,” he tells Us. “Something that [creator] Austin Winsberg‘s done incredibly is given Max his own journey. So it’s interesting when Max starts to look at himself in the mirror and say, ‘Well, who are you when you’re not just hung up on this one person and this one thing?’ Especially when it feels like it might not happen for him.”

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum then hinted that maybe Zoey will have a love interest other than Max.

“It’s love and it’s complicated. There’s another man in her life beyond her father — Simon,” he says. When he’s reminded that Simon’s (John Clarence Stewart) engaged, he adds, “At this point.”

A new episode of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist airs on NBC Sunday, February 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

For more from Astin, pick up Us Weekly, on newsstands now.