Watch the 2nd Episode of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is one worth downloading. The NBC musical comedy made its time slot premiere on Sunday, February 16, diving even further into Zoey’s (Jane Levy) many complex relationships — and her new power.

During the second episode, she discovered for the first time that it was possible for her to speak to someone else during a musical number. While the entire coffee shop broke into Whitney Houston’s “I Want to Dance With Somebody,” Zoey and Mo (Alex Newell) were able to have a conversation. Mo, of course, could not see or hear the heartbreaking rendition of the hit song.

Meanwhile, Max’s (Skylar Astin) crush on her became even more evident. While Zoey attempted to conduct a meeting for the team, he broke into song: Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker.” In order to try and make him less interested, Zoey set him up on a date.

However, audiences learned just how far back Max and Zoey’s history went later in the episode when he stopped by her parents’ house to bring her dad food and visit with him.

“What’s interesting is that for a lot of the earlier half the season, Max is kind of living through Zoe’s experience,” Astin, 32, recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “Something that [creator] Austin Winsberg’s done incredibly is given Max his own journey. So it’s interesting when Max starts to look at himself in the mirror and say, ‘Well, who are you when you’re not just hung up on this one person and this one thing?’ Especially when it feels like it might not happen for him.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Zoey’s mom (Mary Steenburgen) spent the majority of her time trying to figure out what message Mitch (Peter Gallagher) was trying to communicate. Luckily, Zoey’s new power could help with that — and it led to quite a beautiful dance routine by Gallagher.

