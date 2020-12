10. Miley Cyrus, ‘Plastic Hearts’

After dabbling in hip-hop (2013’s Bangerz), country (2017’s Younger Now) and whatever the hell 2015’s Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz was, the Hannah Montana alum found her niche. For her career-defining seventh studio album, she collaborated with rock legends Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks, covered Blondie and The Cranberries and reinvented herself once more, this time as a glam-rock goddess.