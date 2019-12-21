Unforgettable additions to TV history! Us Weekly is looking back on the 2010s decade with admiration as the best-of-the-best shows that debuted in the past 10 years are narrowed down.

The period featured groundbreaking ventures that proved there are still new concepts that will engage viewers and critics alike. The Good Place wowed audiences when it delivered twist after twist, along with heartwarming comedy that felt fresh and meaningful, in a landscape that often dismisses sitcoms before ever giving them a chance.

The Handmaid’s Tale brought Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name to the small screen, raking in accolades and earning itself a reputation for signaling circumstances that become more realistic by the minute.

There is not necessarily an end in sight for the Hulu series either. “I’m working from a book and universe that was created by Margaret Atwood. There are some actual endings, things I think work that are good moments,” creator Bruce Miller told Us exclusively in May. “Do I have an end in mind? I always have a few ends in mind — I could also easily see a season 12 at the trials of Serena and Fred.”

The 2010s delivered a noteworthy adaptation of O.J. Simpson’s murder trial following the 1994 deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Sterling K. Brown, Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance and more cast members received rave reviews and awards-season love for their portrayals of the famous faces behind the case in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Fans were introduced to a new not-so-guilty pleasure too: This Is Us. The NBC drama centered around a family’s journey spanning decades and featuring its fair share of tear-jerking moments gave viewers a feel-good reason to enjoy network television again.

“The magic of this show is there’s still so much story to tell and that is exciting,” Mandy Moore, who portrays matriarch Rebecca Pearson, teased in September. (The series is already renewed through season 6.)

Scroll through to revisit the best shows that made their debuts during the 2010s decade!