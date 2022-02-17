'10 Things I Hate About You' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Julia Stiles

“It was exciting, and we were all very young, and nobody was jaded,” the actress told Us. “We were all very open to the experience and to each other. It was just a really, really fun summer.” Stiles went on to star in Save the Last Dance, Mona Lisa Smile, The Prince and Me, Silver Linings Playbook, the Bourne franchise and Hustlers. She welcomed her first child, Strummer, with husband Preston J. Cook in October 2017. The pair welcomed their second child, Arlo, in January 2022.