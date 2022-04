Larisa Oleynik

Oleynik, a.k.a. little sis Bianca, was already a teen idol when she made her major film debut in 10 Things, with beloved roles as Dawn in The Baby-Sitters Club, Alex Mack on the hit Nickelodeon show by the same name and Shawn’s love interest Dana Pruitt on Boy Meets World. After 10 Things I Hate About You, she appeared on Pretty Little Liars, Mad Men and Hawaii Five-0.