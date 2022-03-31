10 Things I Hate About You Cast Where Are They Now

Larry Miller

Miller was already an established actor when he portrayed Kat and Bianca’s uptight dad, Walter Stratford, in 10 Things. He’s popped up in some of the most iconic movies over the past few decades, including Pretty Woman, both Princess Diaries films, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind and Valentine’s Day. In addition to his film career, the actor has also starred on a number of TV shows: Mad About You, Boston Legal and the 2009 TV reboot of 10 Things, where he reprised his role as Mr. Stratford. He has been married to wife Eileen Conn since 1993, and they have two children together.