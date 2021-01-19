Clare Crawley and Dale Moss

The season 16 Bachelorette had her eyes on Dale since before the season even started. After stalking his social media page, Clare gave the model the first impression rose during the October 2020 premiere. During episode four, he proposed and Tayshia Adams swooped in to take over where Clare left off with the other men. Two months after Clare and Dale’s proposal aired in November 2020, Us confirmed that the twosome ended their engagement. Dale called the split “the healthiest decision” for the pair at the time.