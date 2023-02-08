They’re back! The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are returning this spring to honor the best in scripted and unscripted media.

The awards show will take place at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7. For the sixth year in a row, the ceremony will honor both movies and television. In the past, the event solely honored films but expanded in 2017 to include TV programming.

For the past two years, there have been duel cohosts to emcee the night. One host annouces the scripted accolades while another handles the unscripted portion. Last year, Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams took turns on the mic, handling the scripted and unscripted portions, respectively. A host for this year has been announced yet.

Variety revealed in February 2023 that the special event was going to combine the two ceremonies and not have them take place in separate time blocks.

The show will air on MTV internationally and be available to watch in more than 170 countries. Hosts, nominations, performers, presenters and additional details will be announced on a date closer to the ceremony.

Last year’s awards featured gender-neutral nominations and introduced new categories including Best Song, Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance and Best Reality Star. Winners from the previous ceremony included Spider-Man: No Way Home, Euphoria, Scream, Loki and Selling Sunset.

Prior to the cast of the Netflix reality series winning big, Chrishell Stause, G Flip and Jason Oppenheim were seen hugging while inside the venue. The awards show’s official social media page then shared a clip of the trio’s embrace.

“My #SellingSunset heart just isn’t ready for #MTVAwards moments like this 🧐,” MTV captioned a video of the trio ahead of the unscripted portion of the night. In the clip, Stause was seen mouthing, “What is happening?” at the camera.

The ceremony also gives out specialized honors, including the Comedic Genius Award, the MTV Generation Award and MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement Award. During the 2022 broadcast, Jack Black was awarded the trophy for his iconic comedic career while Jennifer Lopez was bestowed the Generation Award. Bethenny Frankel took home the win for reality Lifetime Achievement in the second part.

