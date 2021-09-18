Katherine Heigl

After playing hopeless romantic and eternal bridesmaid Jane, Heigl appeared in The Ugly Truth, Killers and Life as We Know It. She wrapped up her time as Dr. Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy in 2010 after six seasons and then starred in One for the Money and The Big Wedding. Heigl returned to TV as Charleston Tucker on State of Affairs in 2014 and went on to portray Sadie Ellis in Doubt, Samantha Wheeler on Suits and Tully Hart on Netflix’s Firefly Lane. The Washington, D.C. native served as executive producer on Side Effects in 2005 and has since earned eight producer credits.

The former child model married musician Josh Kelley in 2007. They adopted daughters Naleigh and Adalaide in 2009 and 2012, respectively, before Heigl gave birth to son Joshua in 2017.