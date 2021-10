Big Ed Brown

Ed, 56, made his 90 Day debut during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days when he was with Rosemarie “Rose” Vega. He then starred on the first season of The Single Life with Liz Woods. After their split, he joined this season ready to try new things and travel around the world to find The One. It looks as though, however, he found it closer to home as Us confirmed he and Liz got engaged in August.