Fudge! Nearly 40 years after A Christmas Story premiered in theaters, the hit holiday classic returned to the small screen for a long-awaited sequel —and it was filled with familiar faces.

The 1983 movie, which was based on late raconteur Jean Shepherd’s In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash, follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley), who spends most of his time dodging a bully (Zack Ward) and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift — a Red Ryder air rifle. Set in December 1940, Ralphie finds himself at odds with his tough father (Darren McGavin), comforted by his mother (Melinda Dillon) and struggling to make it to Christmas Day with his glasses intact.

The sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, premiered on HBO Max on November 17, 2022, and catches up with Ralphie (still portrayed by Billingsley) at a different stage in his life. Now an adult with kids of his own, his goal is to give his children the ultimate Christmas celebration — experiencing both the joys and struggles of the holiday season along the way.

“The movie’s very much about Ralphie going home, and in going home you sort of unpack memories, you unpack the past a little bit, it’s something we can all relate to,” Billingsley told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022. “So, there’s some sprinkles of Easter eggs throughout, but for sure, the balance was much more heavily weighted on creating a new story for Ralphie [now that] he’s a dad. His life is not really in the place that he wants, and he goes home and has to deliver to his kids a Christmas like he had growing up.”

The film also brings fans back to Hohman, Indiana, giving a glimpse of Higbee’s — the department store where Ralphie asked Santa Claus for his Red Ryder rifle — and the Parker family home. Various characters from the beloved original return to the screen including Ralphie’s little brother, Randy (Ian Petrella), and local bully Scutt Farkus. Mrs. Parker, Ralphie’s mom, is also back, this time being portrayed by Julie Hagerty instead of Melinda Dillon.

“This was definitely a reunion of the kid cast, and it was a lot of fun to think, ‘OK, what would Flick and Shwartz be like 30 years later,'” Billingsley told ET of reuniting with his former costars.

The Elf star added that the nostalgia factor is “something that audiences really like” — especially when it’s the same actors playing the adult versions of their characters.

“I think that’s one of the things that makes the movie feel special and feels like you’re right back in the world,” he shared.

Ward, for his part, echoed the Wonder Years alum’s sentiment, telling TV Insider that filming the sequel was like reuniting with his “brothers.”

“We [had] long nights just sitting around talking about life, which was great. Should have filmed that part of it!” he told the outlet in November 2022.

While there is plenty for fans of the first movie to enjoy, Billingsly ensured that the follow-up will also have its own, fresh take. “It’s definitely an exercise in restraint — you don’t want the movie to be just a bunch of callbacks with the fall back on the original. It was really important for me to be its own story,” he explained to ET, noting that there his probably even more “emotion” and “heart” in the second film then there was in the first.

