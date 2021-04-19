Couples who croon together! Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd performed a sexy duet to their song “Chasing After You” at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18.

“Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd recently collaborated on two great projects. First was their beautiful baby, Hayes Andrew Hurd. And second is their first-ever duet, ‘Chasing After You.’ They’re one of my favorite married couples, and they’re both so, so talented, and she’s always been there for me,” host Mickey Guyton said as he introduced the performance.

The country couple performed their duet surrounded by fields of dried grass, staring into each other’s eyes and embracing as they put on a romantic show.

“I’m so excited [to perform with Ryan] because typically I’m trying to find him in the crowd … just so I have someone to make eye contact with,” Morris, 31, said in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, April 16. “Now it’s super easy to find him because he’s on stage with me.”

For the show, Morris wore a glittery gold ensemble while her husband, 34, kept it simple in a white shirt and black pants.

“This song, this performance… the whole energy and ensemble is the essence and definition of TWIN FLAME ENERGY!” one fan wrote via Twitter. “Gunna tell my kids this was Johnny & June,” another added.

Though “Chasing After You” is their first official song together, the duo have collaborated before. They originally met during a writing session for Tim McGraw’s song “Last Turn Home” in 2013.

“[Ryan’s] always been a creative collaborator in my life, that’s how we met,” Morris told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2019. “We were paired together six years ago to write a song. We didn’t know each other and it just kind of grew from there, so music has always been really intertwined in our love for each other, and now that we aren’t just songwriters, we’re artists.”

The Texas native and the “Every Other Memory” singer wed in March 2018. Two years later, they welcomed their son, Hayes.

“I had a buddy tell me right before our kid came, ‘Remember that first and foremost, you have to be nice to each other,’” Hurd told Us exclusively in August 2020. “I thought that was really good advice because there are so many moments where you’re like, ‘I have nothing left. I have no nice left in me.’ But … we’re all trying hard to do this, and I think the nicer you are to your partner, the easier it is.”

Scroll to see the couple’s romance in action at Sunday’s show: