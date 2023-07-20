Sex and the City and follow-up series And Just Like That have featured countless guest stars over the years — and some actors have appeared in multiple roles.

Sex and the City, which premiered in 1998, focused on Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her journey to find love in New York City alongside her friends Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall). After six seasons on HBO and two movies, the hit series was revived as And Just Like That for Max.

Scroll down for every actor who played multiple characters in the Sex and the City universe: