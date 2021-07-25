Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence

Cooper and Lawrence have appeared in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Serena, Joy, Between Two Ferns and The First Monday in May.

“Honestly, it’s just happenstance,” the A Star Is Born actor exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2015. “We both got cast in Silver Linings, and she was going to this other movie and the role was open and so that worked out.”

Cooper also explained how working alongside Lawrence has impacted his career, telling Us, “I respect her so much as a professional, as an actor, and I think she’s the best there is. I just learn from her. You always want to work with people who are better than you.”