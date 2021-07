Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum

Hill and Tatum have worked on 21 Jump Street, This Is The End, The Lego Movie franchise, 22 Jump Street and Hail, Caesar together.

“It doesn’t always work out like this,” the Magic Mike star told CNN in June 2014. “Sometimes you take a movie because you like someone’s work, and then you get to work with them and you don’t actually enjoy working with them. And we just got really lucky.”