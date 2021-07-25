Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort

After collaborating on the Divergent film franchise and in The Fault in our Stars, Woodley believes that their secret to success is being comfortable around each other.

“There would be times when we’d disagree, and if we didn’t know each other, we might not say we disagree, because there’s that politeness. We were very open with one another when something wasn’t going the way we envisioned. It completely lent to these characters,” the Big Little Lies alum told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2014.