Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan

Hanks and Ryan have made their mark in projects like Sleepless in Seattle, Joe vs. the Volcano, Ithaca and You’ve Got Mail.

“He’s just so easy,” the When Harry Met Sally actress told producer Gary Foster in an interview, according to Today in December 2019. “He listens [and] he roots for other people.”

Ryan is a fan of her frequent costar because they share a similar view on their work ethic.

“[Hanks] doesn’t like there to be drama. I feel the same way,” she added at the time. “We’re just really there to have fun, this is supposed to be a creative experience and there’s no reason to get heavy.”