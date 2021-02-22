He Wanted a Blonde Daughter

While Allen didn’t have any interest in being a father, he allegedly told Mia that he would want a “little blonde girl” instead of a child from Asia, as Mia’s other adopted children were. So, she thought if she could find the perfect blonde daughter, “maybe he’d love her.” Allen was immediately drawn to Dylan, born in July 1985. “I found myself more and more holding her, playing with her and completely falling in love with her, delighted to be father,” Allen wrote in his 2020 autobiography, Apropos of Nothing.