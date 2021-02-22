The Polaroids

For some time, things got better, until Mia found graphic, pornographic polaroids of her daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, who was a freshman in college at the time, in Allen’s apartment. When Allen later showed up at Mia’s apartment, she tried to get him to leave. “First he said, ‘I’m in love with Soon-Yi. I would marry her.’ Then he said, ‘No I just said that. It’s something I thought of it in the car, I thought it would make it better if I put it that way. No, I love you,'” Mia says. “There was all of that for four hours — ‘I just made a mistake, I lost control.’ I didn’t know what to think. I just needed him to get out.”

The first part of the documentary ended with Dylan recalling the moment Mia told her about the photos. “That was the first instance that I thought, ‘Oh, it’s not just me,'” she says.