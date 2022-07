Denis O’Hare

O’Hare was part of the original cast of Murder House, taking on the role of Larry Harvey. He did not appear in season 2 but went on to appear in the next four consecutive seasons: He played Spalding in Coven; Stanley in Freak Show; Liz Taylor in Hotel; and Dr. Elias Cunningham and William van Henderson in Roanoke. After playing Holden Vaughn in Double Feature, O’Hare made his American Horror Stories debut in 2022, appearing in the first episode of season 2.